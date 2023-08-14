Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nel ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLLSF

Nel ASA Price Performance

Nel ASA Company Profile

Shares of NLLSF opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

(Get Free Report

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.