Navitas Semiconductor’s (NVTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVTS. TheStreet cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NVTS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 920,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,503.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,590 shares of company stock worth $818,377. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

