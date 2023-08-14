Navcoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.17 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,444.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00186820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00049881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028702 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

