Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading 3.7% Higher

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.94. 8,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 23,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

