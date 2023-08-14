National Bank Financial Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target to C$11.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday.
Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments.
