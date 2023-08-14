Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Natera accounts for 1.7% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SWS Partners owned about 0.07% of Natera worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Natera by 80.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,746 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,470.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,259,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $56.13. 308,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

