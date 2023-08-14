Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $1.16 on Monday. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

