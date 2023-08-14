Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,029,182. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.