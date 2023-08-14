MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MultiChoice Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCHOY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 5,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92. MultiChoice Group has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

MultiChoice Group Company Profile

MultiChoice Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates video-entertainment subscriber platforms in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, and internationally. It operates through South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology segments. The company offers digital satellite television, digital terrestrial television, online services, over-the-top, and related video-entertainment services.

