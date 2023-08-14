MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MultiChoice Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCHOY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 5,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92. MultiChoice Group has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.36.
MultiChoice Group Company Profile
