MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 232 shares.The stock last traded at $80.35 and had previously closed at $80.22.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $563.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

