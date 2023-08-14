MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, September 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $178.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.18. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $185.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 556.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MSA Safety last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. MSA Safety's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a "c" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $30,585.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $604,765.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,326. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $40,975,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSA Safety by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,373 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

