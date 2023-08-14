MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Position Increased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,476 shares in the company, valued at $877,156.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,476 shares in the company, valued at $877,156.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 over the last three months. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MP

MP Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. 602,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,187. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.