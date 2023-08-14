Morgan Stanley Cuts Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $5.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

