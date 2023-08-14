Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.23

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $163.89 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,079,938,488 coins and its circulating supply is 712,099,268 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

