Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.53

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.53 and last traded at $114.53, with a volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $850.18 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
