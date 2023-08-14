Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.53

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.53 and last traded at $114.53, with a volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

Moog Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $850.18 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

Moog Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.