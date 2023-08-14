Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $57.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.