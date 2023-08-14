Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 638,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $502.17 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

