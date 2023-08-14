Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.8% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU traded up $5.43 on Monday, reaching $503.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,285. The stock has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.53 and its 200 day moving average is $441.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $514.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.76.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

