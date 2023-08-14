Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.41. 1,810,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,098. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.