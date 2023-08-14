Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,301. The company has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.48 and its 200 day moving average is $421.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

