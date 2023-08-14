Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 743 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.33. 1,513,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.