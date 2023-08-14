Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 114.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 233.3% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock worth $5,247,256. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $315.73 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.