MOBOX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $58.36 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $58.36 million and $2.46 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,089,062 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

