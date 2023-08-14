Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Acquired by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 710.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,449 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,617,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 109,114.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after buying an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $28,126,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 694,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,874. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

