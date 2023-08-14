Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 807,091 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,091 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.69% of Crown Castle worth $400,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Crown Castle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 18.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.4 %

CCI traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

