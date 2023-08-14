Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 26,145 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $265,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.62. The company had a trading volume of 597,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.