Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 171,240 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,240 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.88% of CenterPoint Energy worth $162,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,398. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

