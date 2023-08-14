Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $197.26 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $197,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,456. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

