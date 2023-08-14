Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,374,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $213,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.10. 992,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,120. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

