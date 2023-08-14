Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $172,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.06. The company had a trading volume of 713,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,477. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

