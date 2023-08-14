Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,063,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,563,000 after purchasing an additional 194,764 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,644,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,259,553. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

