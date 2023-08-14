MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the July 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of HOLO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. 622,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,178. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

