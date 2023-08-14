MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,905.0 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.41.

Get MGM China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on MGM China in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About MGM China

(Get Free Report)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.