MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0368 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

MFV opened at $4.17 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Institutional Trading of MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFV. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

