MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0368 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance
MFV opened at $4.17 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
