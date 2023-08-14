MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

