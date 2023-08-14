Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
