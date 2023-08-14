Meter Governance Price Up 2.2% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00006226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $39.32 million and $80,269.10 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,962,670 coins and its circulating supply is 21,555,248 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,962,670 with 21,555,248 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.80257608 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $77,519.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

