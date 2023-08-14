Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Decreased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.06. 7,552,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,367,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $779.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,838. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

