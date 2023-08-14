Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Short Interest Update

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 17,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $107.60 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $273.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

