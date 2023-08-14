Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Michael F. Petrie Sells 649 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $20,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,081,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,614. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 296,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 109,723 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

