MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 836,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 218,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 657,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 203,706 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 1,265.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 577,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 535,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 401,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 297,357 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Up 18.6 %

MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

