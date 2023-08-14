Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.85. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 994,363 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.