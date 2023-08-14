McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.07. The company had a trading volume of 356,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.