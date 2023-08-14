Marriott International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $208.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marriott International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16,504.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.