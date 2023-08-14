Marks Electrical Group’s (MRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 123 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.50) to GBX 123 ($1.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.27) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.90 million and a PE ratio of 1,980.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. Marks Electrical Group has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Marks Electrical Group

In related news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 25,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £25,313.31 ($32,349.28). 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

