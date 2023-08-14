MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 93,582 shares.The stock last traded at $1.54 and had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

MarketWise Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $343,027.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 226,542 shares of company stock valued at $361,927 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $33,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

