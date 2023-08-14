MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $316.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.10.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $234.25 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.