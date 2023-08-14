Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $12.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $149.75 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $70,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

