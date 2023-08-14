Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) COO Gregory Scott Floerke Sells 8,189 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

MPC stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.54. 3,436,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

