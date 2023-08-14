Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.69.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

